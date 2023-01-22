Morbi bridge tragedy | Arrest warrant issued against Oreva group MD Jaysukh Patel 

January 22, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Months after the terrible tragedy of the collapse of a colonial era hanging bridge in Morbi, which led to the loss of at least 140 lives, the Gujarat Police have issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel, promoter of the local corporate Oreva Group, which had secured the contract to renovate, repair and operate the bridge in Morbi. On Sunday, the police issued an arrest warrant against Mr. Patel.

The police have also issued a lookout circular against Mr. Patel, who had so far escaped police action following the tragedy on October 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, fearing his arrest, Mr. Patel has moved a local court seeking anticipatory bail. The court has deferred the hearing to February 1.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the government to investigate the tragedy, cited several lapses by the Oreva Group in the repair, maintenance and operation of the British-era bridge.

Police action came after the State government issued a show cause notice to the municipality, asking it should not be superseded.

Earlier, nine persons, including four employees of the Oreva Group, which manufactures wall clocks and electronic appliances, were arrested in connection with the case. They included two managers and two ticket-booking clerks, a security guard, and others.

According to police officials, the warrant was prompted after Mr. Patel failed to appear before the police for interrogation despite being summoned several times.