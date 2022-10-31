Morbi bridge collapse tragedy: 132 deaths reported so far

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 170 have been rescued so far, according to State Minister Harsh Sanghavi

As many as 132 deaths have been reported so far in Morbi’s ill-fated bridge collapse tragedy amidst many feared to be missing. The search and rescue operation continued by multiple agencies as the riverbed is being combed.

The sources from Morbi maintained that the death figures likely go up.

Briefing the media persons, Gujarat’s junior Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that 132 deaths were reported while over 170 people were rescued till Monday, October 31 morning.

He also informed that a criminal case has been filed under section 304 and 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder against all stakeholders.

“Investigation has begun under the range IG,” he said, adding that a high level committee constituted by the Chief Minister has also began its probe regarding collapse of the colonial era bridge late Sunday evening.

Bridge opened without civic body nod

It has emerged that after the reparation and renovation, no safety audit was conducted and the bridge was reopened sans the nod of the local civic body. Officials of the local Municipality claimed that no permission was sought from the civic body before reopening the bridge on October 26th.

A local private trust or Oreva group run by a Morbi-based industrial group that manufactures Ajanta wall clocks and electronic appliances under the brand name Oreva, was handed over the maintenance and management of the 140-year-old hanging bridge, a major tourist attraction in Morbi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s scheduled roadshow has been cancelled while the Congress party has postponed its State-wide yatra from five different routes in the wake of a huge tragedy in Morbi barely a few weeks before the state goes for the Assembly polls.