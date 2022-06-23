Maharashtra MLAs are in Guwahati for Ambubachi mela: Sonowal

Three more Shiv Sena MLAs reached Guwahati Thursday morning with dissident Maharashtra MLAs camped in a hotel now numbering 47

The dissident MLAs from Maharashtra timed their visit to Guwahati with Ambubachi — the five-day fair at the Kamakhya Temple to mark the annual menstruation cycle of the presiding goddess — according to AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Mr. Sonowal, a former Chief Minister, has been visiting the flood-affected areas of Assam.

“Lakhs of people have been visiting Kamakhya during Ambubachi, which started Wednesday (June 22), every year. They include ministers and MLAs from all over India,” he said.

‘Don’t politicise their visit’

“The Maharashtra MLAs have also come ahead of Ambubachi. One should not politicise their visit just for the sake of it,” Mr. Sonowal said after four more independent Maharashtra MLAs reached Guwahati Wednesday night.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also found a divine link to the huddle of the Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde in a luxury hotel in Guwahati.

‘Brought Goddess Laxmi with them’

“They have brought Goddess Laxmi with them. It is difficult for hotels to find clients during floods in Assam and the MLAs from Maharashtra are ensuring income for the hotel, helping the Assam government earn some tax revenue,” he said.

The hotel where the Maharahtra MLAs, mostly of Shiv Sena, are staying has virtually been turned into a fortress. Except for senior BJP leaders and a few leading traders and businessmen in Assam, none have been allowed in or out by the security forces guarding the hotel.

Among those who were escorted into the hotel were three Shiv Sena MLAs who reached Guwahati by flight Thursday morning. A total of 47 Maharashtra legislators are now camping in Guwahati.