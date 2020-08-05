COVID-19 spreads only through negligence, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan after his discharge from hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was discharged by a private hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday morning after 12 days of being treated for COVID-19.

He was asymptomatic for the last 10 days and was examined in the morning by treating physicians who found all clinical parameters within normal limits, said Ajay Goenka of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital. “They advised discharge as per the ICMR discharge policy dated May 8 wherein the patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days,” he said.

Further, Dr. Goenka said there would be no need for testing prior discharge. “He is advised to isolate himself at home and self-monitor his health for further seven days,” he added.

“Corona spreads only through negligence,” said Mr. Chouhan after his discharge. “Don’t be negligent. I myself am a corona warrior now, and based on experience am telling you that no need to panic as the government has made all arrangements for treatment.”

But why should it reach a point requiring treatment in the first place, asked Mr. Chouhan. “We have banned political events in the State until August 14. Crowding anywhere is akin to inviting trouble,” he added, appealing to people to get treated as soon as symptoms appeared.

The legislator from Budhni, Mr. Chouhan, is among the 10 legislators in the State to have contracted the illness so far — eight from the BJP and two from the Congress. He had travelled to Lucknow to pay last respects to Governor Lalji Tandon along with State BJP president V.D. Sharma, Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria and BJP State general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat, who have all tested positive for the illness.

“Mr. Bhadoria will also be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, whereas Mr. Sharma will remain admitted for at least two-three more days,” Dr. Goenka told The Hindu.

Besides, Ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat and Ramkhelawan Patel have also been infected. In June, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary had tested positive and later voted in the Rajya Sabha election wearing personal protective equipment. Although officials claim COVID-19 norms were followed during the voting, hours later a BJP MLA who took part came out to be positive.