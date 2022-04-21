Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police

According to his supporters, the independent MLA has been arrested over a controversial tweet.

Jignesh Mevani, Independent MLA and a leading Dalit activist, has been arrested by Assam police late on Wednesday night from Palanpur in Gujarat.

According to his supporters, he has been arrested over a controversial tweet. They alleged that when the police apprehended him, they did not have an FIR copy with them.

According to sources, he is being taken to Assam to be produced before the court as he has been arrested in a non-bailable offence.

‘Not shown any papers’

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress has on its Twitter handle posted a video in which Mr. Mevani while being escorted by the police talks to media at Palanpur. “I have not been informed about the case, where it’s been filed. I have not been shown any papers related to the case.”

He said his arrest was in violation of the established norms.

Mr. Mevani said some senior ASP-level official had come from Assam to take him. He told the media that his tweet was meant to promote communal harmony and brotherhood. He said he would fight.