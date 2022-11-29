  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

EC to hear Shiv Sena factions’ dispute over name, symbol on December 12

The party name and symbol were frozen by the Election Commission after the two factions of Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, claimed them

November 29, 2022 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Shiv Sena party symbol of a bow and arrow on a wall in Dadar, Mumbai

The Shiv Sena party symbol of a bow and arrow on a wall in Dadar, Mumbai | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Election Commission of India, in an order on November 29, fixed December 12 as the date of the first hearing regarding the dispute over the name and bow and arrow symbol of the two warring Shiv Sena factions.

The Commission had, in interim orders on October 8 and November 12, called for details/documents from both factions by November 23.

Both factions have been further allowed time till 5 p.m. on December 9 to submit any further statement or documents regarding their respective claims.

The Election Commission on October 8 decided that the two factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, would not be allowed to use the party name and symbol for the Andheri East bypoll

While Mr. Thackeray was allotted a flaming torch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the sword and shield as an interim symbol for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll won by the Thackeray camp.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.