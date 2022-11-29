EC to hear Shiv Sena factions’ dispute over name, symbol on December 12

November 29, 2022 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Election Commission of India, in an order on November 29, fixed December 12 as the date of the first hearing regarding the dispute over the name and bow and arrow symbol of the two warring Shiv Sena factions.

The Commission had, in interim orders on October 8 and November 12, called for details/documents from both factions by November 23.

Both factions have been further allowed time till 5 p.m. on December 9 to submit any further statement or documents regarding their respective claims.

The Election Commission on October 8 decided that the two factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, would not be allowed to use the party name and symbol for the Andheri East bypoll

While Mr. Thackeray was allotted a flaming torch, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received the sword and shield as an interim symbol for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll won by the Thackeray camp.