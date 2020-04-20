Other States

Dharavi’s tally of COVID-19 cases goes up by 30 to 168

Mounting vigil: A doctor taking a swab of a resident at Kalyan Wadi in Dharavi on Thursday. Vijay Bate THE HINDU

Dharavi, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspot in the worst-hit Mumbai, reported 11 deaths so far

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people to 168, a BMC official said.

Dharavi, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspot in the worst-hit Mumbai, reported 11 deaths so far.

The new cases, including eight women, were detected from Dhorwada, 60 feet road, Shashtri Nagar, Minajuddin Khan Gala, PMGP colony, Padmagopal Chawl, Matunga Labour camp, Kalyanwadi, Kala Killa, Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Mukund Nagar and other areas from the slum colony, he said.

Meanwhile, thee more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Dadar in central Mumbai, taking the tally from that area to 25.

Coronavirus
