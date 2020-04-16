Coronavirus | 26 new cases in Dharavi

Dharavi on Thursday reported 26 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases taking the total from Asia’s largest slum to 86. The area also reported its ninth death, a 58 year-old man from Laxmi chawl. He was the first from Dharavi to test positive.

Of the new cases, a majority are from areas that had already reported COVID-19 cases in the past while a few are from new parts of Dharavi.

On Thursday, Dharavi’s Mukund Nagar reported four new cases, thus totalling 18. Mukund Nagar is becoming one of the largest clusters within Dharavi. Besides, 11 new cases were reported from Muslim Nagar, including a 13 year-old boy. Thus, Muslim Nagar also has 18 new cases. Besides, newer areas of Dharavi reported cases on Thursday including Ramji chawl, Suryoday Society, Sairaj nagar, and Shiv Shakti nagar.

BMC on Thursday was scrambling to detect close contacts of all 26, to move them in a bus to a quarantine facility. The close contacts may even run up to 200 people who would have to be put under institutional quarantine as they lived in densely populated areas.

“The cases in both Mukund Nagar and Muslim Nagar were detected largely because of the health camps we held there. The difference between Worli and Dharavi is that we have been testing only symptomatic people, as per new guidelines. Asymptomatic people will be placed under quarantined,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward.

In Dharavi, since the capacity of the institutional quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi sports complex is over and another quarantine at a transit camp is not ready, BMC will be setting up a 100-bed quarantine facility in a basketball ground inside a tent.

Dharavi now has a total of 86 cases including nine deaths.