Mumbai tally soars by 456; six succumb to virus

Mumbai reported a huge leap in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, reporting 456 new cases, which brought its total to 2,724 so far. It also reported six deaths, taking the total toll to 132.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, reported only 135 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 2,798. Besides, 29 patients from Mumbai have recovered and were discharged.

On Saturday, data from the BMC had shown a rise of 389 cases, but State data reflected only 183 new cases. The BMC attributed the rise to 302 samples, which tested positive in private labs between April 12 and 15, being updated in its figures on Saturday.

The State collects data from municipal corporations in the afternoon, resulting in a difference in numbers every day. The remaining cases are reflected in State figures the next day.

Expectedly, Mumbai reported a bulk of the State’s case tally of 552 on Sunday. The State government has included cases recorded in the city from April 12.

Of the six patients who died, five had co-morbidities while one was of advanced age. A 60-year-old woman with diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital on April 16 and died the next day. A 26-year-old woman with hypothyroidism also died a day after admission. A 50-year-old man who died on Sunday did not have co-morbidities.

Two RPF staff positive

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment at Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Mumbai Central.

According to railway officials, one of them developed fever on April 12 while the other on April 14. Both were initially given medicines by their respective doctors and asked to stay in their rooms. When the fever did not subside, they were referred to Jagjivan Ram on April 16, where they were tested for COVID-19 and were found to be positive on Saturday.

Sources said contact tracing was under way. One of them was posted at Churchgate and involved in food distribution, while the other was posted at the hospital. The two live in a barrack at Mumbai Central, which has been sealed, while 80 personnel who live there have been quarantined.