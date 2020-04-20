In Worli, BMC maxim is trace, test, contain

On March 21, Worli reported its first COVID-19 case. By Sunday, almost a month later, this figure had reached 389, higher than that in most Indian cities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims that the high figure is a result of aggressive testing, since it has screened more than two lakh people in the area for symptoms so far, quarantined hundreds, and formed a team of 200 for disinfection. Despite this, the area makes up for 17 of the city’s 126 deaths.

Worli, the constituency of Tourism and Environment Miniser Aaditya Thackeray, is part of the G South ward. COVID-19 made its entry in the ward in the fishing village of Worli Koliwada. After the first patient was reported — an employee of a public undertaking at Trombay — health officials isolated his high-risk contacts.

Another resident who had returned from Oman also turned out to be an index case. As more cases cropped up, the Koliwada was sealed, but reported its first death in the very first week. Eventually, the virus spread to other parts of Worli, including Adarsh Nagar, BDD Chawl, Jijamata Nagar and Janta Colony, which make up the bulk of G South ward’s cases.

Of the 389 cases reported in G South so far, 69 are index cases — people who were the first reported patient and then passed on the virus to others. The BMC has found solace in the fact that most patients are asymptomatic, and 27 have even recovered. However, 285 cases were from slums, making home quarantine impossible for immediate contacts.

“The trail of the first case in Jijamata Nagar traces up to the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi,” said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner of G South ward. He said, “The first case in Dharavi was a man who had come in contact with Markaz attendees, following which a sweeper who worked in Dharavi was infected. The sweeper was a resident of Jijamata Nagar.” The sweeper’s wife also tested positive and eventually passed away.

The family of another woman, who died in the initial days of the spread, held a funeral, which led 18-19 people getting infected. The guidelines for funerals of COVID-19 patients came later.

A doctor who had a clinic at Century Bazaar in Adarsh Nagar infected 13-15 people, while a woman who ran a food delivery service passed on the virus to 19 people in her chawl at Elphinstone. The BMC sealed the chawl, and with residents observing quarantine rules strictly, the area is now free of any cases. The seal will be lifted soon.

Together, the 389 positive people had 3,554 high- and low-risk contacts, who needed to be monitored for 14 days. Many of these were then quarantined in facilities like Poddar Hospital. But the BMC and Poddar management had to soon face complaints of poor living facilities at the hospital.

Quarantine facilities were also set up at NSCI Dome in Worli, several lodges and a government guest house. The Mahalaxmi Race Course was also considered for the purpose. One of the first batches of the contacts quarantined at Poddar Hospital were recently discharged.

Former deputy mayor and local corporator Hemangi Worlikar said, “Now it seems like community transmission. In Janta Colony, there were seven cases from one family, of which two died. More than 30 of their contacts have been quarantined. But what must be noted is that most of these cases are asymptomatic. Strict quarantine is most essential right now.”

Datta Narvankar, corporator from Jijamata Nagar, agreed that the cooperation of citizens was essential.“In Jijamata Nagar, many people are not coming forward because they are afraid their house will be sealed. Fever screening is yet to cover Kamble Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Mariam Nagar, because a lot of relatives live in neighbouring areas,” he said.

Jijamata Nagar consist of a large number of migrant workers working on Coastal Road and Metro projects, with 15-20 people living in cramped rooms. The typical slum even has two or three floors.

Dr. Rahul Ghule of 1 Rupee Clinic, which has volunteered to carry out fever screening in Worli, said, “In one pocket of Jijamata Nagar, we screened 9,000 people and found 90 had fever. Jijamata Nagar has the most cases, so it requires most attention. We found people to be cooperative and in fact they point out anyone who has symptoms. Our teams wear PPEs while going into containment zones.” The clinic claims to have screened 1.23 lakh people through its 13 teams within seven days, of which 170 fever cases were referred to BMC. This is independent of the BMC’s screening efforts.

The BMC says it has has screened another 2.4 lakh people for fever. Mr. Ughade said, “We formed 20 teams with a doctor, paramedic and community health volunteer. Besides, there is a team of 200 for disinfection. None of the index cases had foreign travel history. Finding out their close contacts was a herculean task, but at least 90 to 100 cases were from among these contacts. Had we not intercepted them, things would have gone out of hand. Now, 27 have recovered and that number will increase day by day. There will be days when quarantined people will be sent home on a large scale.”

Last week, when G South ward hit 360 cases, Mr. Thackeray told The Hindu, “We will flatten the curve well before the rest. Worli residents can be now be 100% comfortable that even asymptomatic cases have been traced and contained. Many have gone home in the last five days. Our ward is following the global model of trace, test and contain to the maximum.”