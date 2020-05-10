COVID-19: Odisha tally shoots up sharply by 58 to reach 352

COVID-19 cases in Odisha shot up by 58 to touch 352 on May 10, with people, who returned from other States, increasingly testing for the disease.

According to the State government’s update, 29 new cases were reported from Ganjam district followed by Balasore and Angul with 15 and 13 cases. Mayurbhanj added a lone positive case to the tally.

Ganjam is leading the table with 118 positive cases while Angul lost its green zone status by reporting COVID-19 cases for the first time. Balasore also moved up rapidly in the list with total 42 cases.

Among the 58 new cases are 41 persons who had returned from Surat, a coronavirus hotspot in the country. While all the 29 infected in Ganjam had a travel history to Surat, 11 of Angul’s total 13 persons had travelled from the Gujarat town.

West Bengal link

Balasore, which shares borders with West Bengal, had 10 of 15 new cases linked to the neighbouring State while the remaining five had come from Karnataka.

Except one case in Angul, all persons, who tested positive, are currently staying in various quarantine centres.

It is a matter of concern that one person in Angul district is a local without any travel history. Now, infection has been reported in 20 of the 30 Odisha districts.

‘No need to panic’

Stating that there had been increase in number of positive cases in last few days, Subroto Bagchi, State’s chief spokesperson, said there was no reason to panic as these cases had been mostly detected in the quarantine centres.

In keeping with government protocol, all returnees from different States are being directly taken to quarantine centres where they have to spend the mandatory 21 days of quarantine period before undergoing home quarantine for another week.

A seven-member team, led by the Director, Health Services, with representatives from the World Health Organisation and the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Regional Medical Research Centre, was being sent to Ganjam for strengthening containment, surveillance and medical response following sharp rise in cases in the district.

Meanwhile, two trains, which left Surat and Chennai, are expected to arrive at Jagannathpur in Ganjam.