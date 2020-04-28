Coronavirus lockodown | 4.86 lakh people register with Odisha govt. to return home

A whopping 4.86 lakh stranded migrant workers and other natives have registered with the Odisha government in 48 hours stating that they intend to return home.

The overwhelming response was received from people stuck outside after the government made registration mandatory for all returnees. Either prospective returnees or their family members can register online or filling of forms by person at panchayats for return.

Although registration process was made operational from Friday, it actually picked up during past 48 hours.

“In past 48 hours, 4.86 lakh people intending to return home have completed registration,” said Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson on COVID-19, here on Monday.

The State government has already announced to bring its migrant workers back from Maharashtra and Gujarat by buses. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had held discussions with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for safe and dignified return of workers.

As per the plan, the government will provide transport facility to migrant workers from bus terminals to village level isolation camps. Nodal officers have been appointed in each gram panchayat for the purpose.

The State government has so far created 2.27 lakh beds in 7200 isolation facilities. All returnees will be mandatorily sent for 14 days of quarantine to these facilities. Every quarantined person will be stamped with date in indelible ink.

The government will bear the cost towards food, health and accommodation of people to be put up in these centres. Upon completion of 14-days of quarantine, each person will be given incentive of Rs. 2000.

Besides, the government has also made arrangement of hotels where returnees can opt for quarantine on payment basis.

The State government has estimated that 7.5 lakh migrant workers are stranded in other States following COVID-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, activists have raised objections to submission of Aadhaar number as mandatory requirement in the registration process.

“To register, people need to fill up an online form available on the portal, in which it is mandatory to provide the stranded person’s Aadhaar card number and the applicant’s mobile phone number. This makes the exercise discriminatory and non-inclusive,” alleged Citizen Action Group (CAG) comprising of activists who work on COVID-19 response.

The group demanded immediate revocation of requirement of Aadhaar number. They urged government to consider other options, such voter ID, driving license or even post-registration authentication by the panchayats.