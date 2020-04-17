Other States

COVID-19: Man dies in Meerut

Deserted view of Delhi-Meerut expressway (NH-24) during the lockdown.

Deserted view of Delhi-Meerut expressway (NH-24) during the lockdown.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

City reports its second death

One more person infected with COVID-19 succumbed in Meerut on Thursday night, taking the number of casualties in Uttar Pradesh to 14.

Data | The Nizamuddin cluster and the coronavirus spread

This is the second death in Meerut, one of the hotspots in the State, because of COVID-19, said officials. “The 57-year-old was admitted to the isolation ward of Meerut Medical College. His condition deteriorated late on Thursday and he died during treatment,” said Raj Kumar, chief medical officer, Meerut.

District Surveillance Officer Vishwas Choudhary said the deceased had come into contact with a person who participated in a religious congregation in Delhi. He was a resident of the Jali Kothi area, where a police team was attacked by locals last week.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“We sealed the Ahmednagar locality in Jali Kothi area on Thursday night,” said Mr. Choudhary.

Also read: Doctor injured in U.P.’s Moradabad as crowd attacks health team

