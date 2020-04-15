Coronavirus | Tablighi Jamaat centre chief faces culpable homicide case

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have charged the chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat centre Maulana Muhammad Saad Khandalvi, under the Section for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been added to the FIR that was registered against Mr. Saad and six other office-bearers of the centre, after people who attended the religious gathering in Nizamuddin, died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus | The story of India’s largest COVID-19 cluster

The quarantine period of Mr. Saad has ended and he should join the investigation. Police would again sent notice to all persons named in the FIR, an officer said.

The Nizamuddin centre, attended by thousands, turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of Coronavirus not only in the national capital but the entire country.

More than 2,000 foreign nationals, who attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi and have completed their quarantine period, would undergo investigation, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Explained | Who are the Tablighi Jamaat?

As the foreign nationals have successfully completed the quarantine period and their COVID-19 reports were negative, the police would record their statements at the quarantine centres. Sections under the Foreigners Act for the violation of visa norms would also be added, the police officer said.

“As most of the foreigners have completed their quarantine period and their test reports are negative, we will connect with other authorities concerned to accommodate them because Look Out Circular has been issued against all of them and no one will be allowed to go out of the country till further orders,” said the officer.