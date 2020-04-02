COVID-19: 8 more test positive in J&K, one in Ladakh

Eight persons tested positive for cornavirus (COVID-19) in J&K and one in Ladakh on Thursday. Meanwhile, 324 people with travel history were discharged from the administrative quarantine centres in Kashmir after completing the 14-day isolation.

State Helpline numbers | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

A government spokesman said five of the eight new cases were detected in the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir division, taking the number of such cases in J&K to 70.

“At least 17,677 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance and 1,084 samples have been tested so far,” the spokesman said.

The 324 people who were discharged returned to Srinagar two weeks ago “from different overseas countries, mostly Bangladesh,” said additional deputy commissioner Srinagar M. Haneef Balkhi.

While 1,900 people were put under the administrative quarantine here, “500 persons are completing their quarantine and will be discharged on Friday,” he said.

Coronavirus lockdown - Live updates

In the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, one person tested positive, first such case in the past 13 days. The number of positive cases in Ladakh stands at 14.

“One positive case was detected in Kargil,” Baseer Choudhary, district Magistrate, Kargil, said.