Coronavirus | Currency press units to remain closed till March 31

Police officials check the ID cards of the commuters during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai.

Police officials check the ID cards of the commuters during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PTI



The India Security Press (ISP) and Currency Note Press (CNP), units of the vital Security Printing and Minting Corporation India Limited (SPMCIL), based in Nashik in Maharashtra have suspended operations till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, officials said on Monday.

While 1,900 staff work in two shifts in the ISP, the CNP has 2,100 workers.

“Only fire brigade, security and essential service workers will be present at these units,” ISP Mazdoor Sangh general secretary Jagdish Godse informed.

Earlier, the ISP was closed for a month due to a strike in 1950, while in 1979, both the ISP and CNP were closed for a month due to another strike.

Firms in Ambad MIDC will also remain closed till March 31, Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) president Varun Talwar said.

The Newspapers Vendors Association in Nashik has decided to stop distribution of newspapers in the district till March 31. The decision was taken in a meeting on Monday.

Orders have been issued to ban the entry of clients in the district court in Nashik, while lawyers have also been told to close their chambers.

The district administration has put restrictions on fuel, allowing people to purchase fuel worth ₹100 for two- wheelers and ₹1,000 for four-wheelers per day.

