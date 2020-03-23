Health

Coronavirus | ICMR prescribes anti-malarial drug for high-risk COVID-19 cases

The National Task Force for COVID-19, constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for treatment of high-risk cases of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 or novel coronavirus.

Also known as HCQ, hydroxy-chloroquine, is used to treat malaria.

In an advisory released on Monday, ICMR placedasymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients, and asymptomatic household contacts of such patients in the high risk population category.

Earlier in the day, ICMR said a total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals were tested as on March 23, 2020.

Mar 23, 2020

