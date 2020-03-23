Coronavirus live updates | 80 districts in lockdown to contain virus spread

With first deaths reported in Bihar and Gujarat, the toll in the country rose to 7 on March 22. All train, metro and inter-State transport services across the country were suspended on Sunday till March 31 as the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases stood at 396.

On Sunday, India observed a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to practise social distancing in a bid to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

The Hindu has brought out an e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

The new 24/7 national helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545 and 011-23978046. Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Tamil Nadu

No lockdown in Tamil Nadu today

The Tamil Nadu government will on Monday take a decision on imposing stringent restrictive measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts, which figure among the 80 districts countrywide where the Centre has advised maintaining only “essential services” in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We will take a decision on imposing severe restrictions in these districts at a high-level meeting on Monday morning. We want to be cautious before announcing closure of establishments in Chennai and elsewhere,” a government official said.

Another senior official said that the State government is taking stock of the situation and will come up with a notification. “No lockdown as of now. It is a normal day tomorrow [March 23]. The State government will take a call,” he added.

7.30 am | Japan

Tokyo Olympics may be postponed due to coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said for the first time on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its “complete form” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Sunday after an emergency meeting that it is stepping up its “scenario planning” for the 2020 Games due to start on July 24, including a possible postponement.

Read more

UAE

UAE to suspend all passenger flights

The United Arab Emirates announced on March 23 it will temporarily suspend all passenger and transit flights amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Emirati authorities "have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19", reported the official state news agency, WAM.

Singapore

Singapore Airlines grounds most of its fleet

Singapore Airlines Ltd announced on Monday that it would cut capacity by 96% and ground almost all of its fleet in response to coronavirus travel restrictions that the carrier said was “the greatest challenge” it had ever faced.

Shares of the airline were down more than 8% by 0129 GMT, while the broader market was down over 7%.

The move comes as global travel hub Singapore closed its borders to travellers and transiting passengers in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

80 districts in lockdown to contain virus spread

Unprecedented restrictions were imposed in 80 districts across 17 States and five Union Territories affected by the pandemic.

“State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The focus should be on closure of all activities except essential services such as hospitals, telecom, medicine shops and provision stores,” an official release said.

South Asian coordination on pandemic crisis intensifies

Members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation intensified anti-COVID-19 steps to secure people from the pandemic. Sri Lanka evacuated a large number of Buddhist pilgrims from India in the early hours of Sunday before India stopped all flights as Kathmandu boosted health inspection on the Indo-Nepal border.

Four pvt. labs get approval to carry out COVID-19 tests

Four private laboratories — Thyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. and HN Reliance Foundation Hospital — have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out COVID-19 tests. At least 16 more laboratories are in the pipeline for approval and more names will be added to the list within this week.