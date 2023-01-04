HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress forms committee to evaluate Gujarat Assembly poll results

The Congress performed poorly in the Gujarat Assembly elections and won only 17 seats out of total 182 constituencies, getting a vote share of 27.28%

January 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress party supporters with the Election flag during a bike rally at Dariapur Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat Assembly election 2022 on December 03, 2022. File

Congress party supporters with the Election flag during a bike rally at Dariapur Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad ahead of Gujarat Assembly election 2022 on December 03, 2022. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

The Congress on Wednesday set up a three-member fact-finding committee to evaluate the party's performance in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections and suggest corrective measures.

The committee will be chaired by former Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut, who also heads the party's SC department.

The other members of the committee are Shakeel Ahmad Khan and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, an official communication from the party said.

"The Congress president has constituted a fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of the recently concluded assembly elections in Gujarat and suggest measures to be taken, with immediate effect," it said .

"The committee will submit a report to Hon'ble Congress president within two weeks," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal said in the communication.

The Congress performed poorly in the Gujarat Assembly elections and won only 17 seats out of total 182 constituencies, getting a vote share of 27.28%.

This has been the worst performance of the party in the GujaratAssembly polls.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Gujarat / Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.