BJD revokes expulsion order of Damodar Rout

January 01, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, January 1

PTI
Damodar Rout. File

Damodar Rout. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, revoked the expulsion order of veteran leader and former minister Damodar Rout. The expulsion order of Damodar Rout is hereby revoked with immediate effect, an office order signed by Patnaik said. Rout is a seven-time MLA.

Rout was expelled from the BJD regional outfit on September 12, 2018, after being accused of anti-party activities. He was denied a party ticket and his son Sambit Routray contested and won the Assembly elections from Paradip in 2019. "My father is seriously ill and hospitalised. This expulsion withdrawal order will help him recover," Paradip MLA Sambit Routray told reporters. He also thanked the Chief Minister for revoking the expulsion order on New Year’s Day. He said: "My father had quit the BJP after some time and wanted to return to his parent party".

Rout was a Minister in Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet for four terms from 2000 to 2018. He became MLA for the first time in 1977.

