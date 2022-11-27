Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya

November 27, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam government has lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya almost a week after six people were killed in firing on the border between the two States.

The decision to ease the curbs was taken in view of the improving law-and-order situation in Meghalaya, the Assam police said.

“All vehicles are being allowed to move to Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya,” Sudhakar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Guwahati said on November 27.

He asserted that the movement of commercial vehicles carrying essentials and other items had never been restricted after the flare-up at Mukroh, a village on the interstate boundary that Assam claims is in West Karbi Anglong district while Meghalaya insists it is in West Jaintia Hills district.

Orders restricting the gathering of four or more people have remained in force along the Assam-Meghalaya border, officials said.

Meghalaya’s Director-General of Police, L.R. Bishnoi said two companies each of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force have been deployed in the State for maintaining peace.

While the CRPF companies are deployed in Shillong, the BSF companies have been deployed in Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills districts. These two districts have sensitive areas along Meghalaya’s border with Assam.