All 22 districts in West Bengal to have nodal COVID-19 hospital: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the State government will set up a nodal coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital in each of the State’s 22 districts.

She also said an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh will be extended to those who have been aiding the government in the fight against COVID-19, including health-care professionals, sanitation workers and police personnel.

Earlier, the government had sanctioned an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh for people working in the health-care sector.

“We had initially announced an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh for doctors and health-care workers. Now the amount has been increased to ₹10 lakh,” Ms. Banerjee said at a review meeting in Kolkata.

“Also, we have decided to extend the facility to sanitation and allied workers. Police personnel will also be covered under this insurance scheme,” she said.