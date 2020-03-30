COVID-19 | West Bengal records its second death

West Bengal recorded its second death due to COVID-19 on Monday, when a 44-year-old woman passed away at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

“She passed away early in the morning. We are trying to isolate the doctors and medical staff who treated her. Attempts are also being made to isolate the patient’s relative who seem to spread across north Bengal,” P.K. Deb, principal of the medical college and hospital told The Hindu.

The lady hailed from Kalimpong town in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district and was admitted to hospital almost a week ago. On Saturday, test reports confirmed that she was positive. According to reports, she had travelled to Chennai on March 7 and returned to Darjeeling on March 19.

Earlier on March 23, a 57-year-old man died because of COVID-19 at a private health facility in Kolkata. West Bengal has recorded 20 cases of the virus infection, including people with travel history abroad and also others who came in direct contact with patients.

About 457 people have been tested for the contagious viral infection and 611 are under hospital isolation. The state has created a separate fund of ₹200 crore to combat the situation and is also seeking donations from corporates and individuals through the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund.