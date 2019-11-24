46 NCP MLAs in Mumbai hotel stick with Sharad Pawar

Even as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rebel and new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar claimed that a new and stable BJP-NCP government would be formed, 46 MLAs out of the 54 newly elected lawmakers remained with the party till Sunday night. The MLAs were lodged at the Hotel Renaissance in Powai, a Mumbai suburb. However, the party has begun preparations to move them to another hotel in the city.

Throughout Sunday, both the BJP and Mr. Ajit Pawar made an attempt to convey that entire NCP legislative party stood with them in formation of the government. The NCP simultaneously was busy keeping its flock together and sending out messages that it would never join hands with the BJP.

Out of the remaining eight, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said Babsaheb Patil, MLA from Ahmedpur in Latur had informed the party that he was with Sharad Pawar.

The Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda released a video from an undisclosed location saying he stood with Mr. Sharad Pawar and Mr. Ajit Pawar. Dilip Bankar, an MLA from Nifad also tweeted that he was with the senior Pawar. Mr Bankar said he had attended the swearing in ceremony because he had been called by Mr. Ajit Pawar himself. Another MLA, Anil Patil from Amalner, in a Facebook post, announced allegiance to Mr. Sharad Pawar. NCP MLA Dharmarao Atram is not in Mumbai as he has fallen sick and is in contact with NCP leaders.

Ajit Pawar, Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) and Nitin Pawar (Kalvan) are the only three MLAs who are not in touch with the NCP leadership. “All our MLAs stand with us. There is no question of anyone joining the rebellion. We are 100% sure that Devendra Fadnavis will not survive the floor test in assembly,” said a senior NCP leader tasked with the security of all the MLAs.

On Sunday afternoon, NCP president Sharad Pawar along with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a joint meeting with NCP MLAs at the hotel. “The meeting was to assure all the MLAs that the next government will be of Congress, NCP and Sena. We all are together and together we will win the floor test,” said NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. Both the leaders later met Congress MLAs lodged at Hotel JW Marriot.

Earlier on Sunday morning, NCP state president Jayant Patil who was given the charge as the legislative party leader on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari informing him about the development with a letter signed by 41 party MLAs who were present at the meeting a day ago. The NCP sacked Ajit Pawar from the post of legisaltive party leader and elected Mr. Patil in that meeting.

After meeting the Governor, Mr. Patil said, “All our MLAs have come back. We do not want Ajit Pawar to be left out. We want him also to be with us. I am going to meet him to convince him to come back to us.” Though his meeting with Mr Pawar did not yield desired result.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan alleged that the BJP has been snooping on the party MLAs and BJP leaders have begun attempts to poach the MLAs.

“The dirty game for which the BJP is delaying floor test has begun. BJP men have started approaching Congress MLAs and they are being snooped and followed. We want to reiterate that all three parties stand together and no attempt to poach any of the Congress MLAs will succeed,” he said.