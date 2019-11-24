Maharashtra government formation | To prevent poaching, NCP moves it’s MLAs to a hotel

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) moved its MLAs to Hotel Renaissance in Powai on Saturday night to avoid poaching of its elected representatives.

In a meeting in the evening, where 43 party MLAs were present party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said six were on their way to Mumbai and the party was in continuous touch with them. “We have, however, not been able to contact five MLAs,” Mr. Malik added. Among those whom the party could not contact include Ajit Pawar, Narhari Zirwal, Babasaheb Patil, Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda.

Interestingly, family members of Mr. Daroda have filed a missing complaint in Shahapur police station. His son Karan was present at the Y.B. Chavan centre on Saturday to meet NCP leaders to inform them that his father was missing since Saturday morning.

“We will defeat the BJP in floor test,” asserted Mr. Malik.

Side by side: Nationalist Congress Party MLAs attending a meeting chaired by party chief Sharad Pawar at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Caught’ at airport

Prior to the evening meeting of NCP MLAs Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Milind Narvekar and NCP leader Shashikant Shinde “caught” another MLA Sanjay Bansode from a hotel near Mumbai airport while he was allegedly trying to fly out of Mumbai.

Mr. Bansode however refuted the allegation saying he was always with Sharad Pawar. “I will never leave the party. I am with Sharad Pawar and will remain so,” he said, amid allegations that NCP MLAs were being taken to a safe place in Delhi.