Fadnavis attends Maharashtra BJP MLAs meeting

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrive at the BJP party office at Dadar to attend the meeting of the legislative members and core committee.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrive at the BJP party office at Dadar to attend the meeting of the legislative members and core committee.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The meeting was held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar.

A meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAs is being held in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after the sudden swearing in of party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Union Ministers Raosaheb Danve and Piyush Goyal are among those present at the meeting, held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar, party sources said.

Maharashtra
Nov 24, 2019

