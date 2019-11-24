Fadnavis attends Maharashtra BJP MLAs meeting

A meeting of Maharashtra BJP MLAs is being held in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after the sudden swearing in of party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Union Ministers Raosaheb Danve and Piyush Goyal are among those present at the meeting, held at the Mumbai BJP office Vasant Smriti in Dadar, party sources said.