Maharashtra politics live updates | SC issues notices to Centre, Maha govt, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Over 24 hours after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second term, Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, returned to his private residence. Saturday's events set off a political storm in the State, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar reiterating his commitment to the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance that was formed earlier.

BJP has 105 MLAs and NCP 54 in the 288-member Legislative Assembly.

Our correspondents Alok Deshpande and Sharad Vyas report from Mumbai, and legal correspondent Krishnadas Rajagopal reports from the Supreme Court in Delhi:

Here are the live updates:

12.30 pm

SC issues notices to Centre, Maha govt, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong combine against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

A Bench of Justices N.V. Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also isused notices to Mr. Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The Bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce letters of the Governor tomorrow at 10.30 a.m. for passing orders.

12.10 pm

After Babasaheb Patil, another NCP MLA Daulat Daroda, in a video message, has pledged his support to NCP.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal said that Sharad Pawar will meet NCP MLA's at 2 p.m.

NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal arrives at Hotel Renaisance, Powai in Mumbai to meet party MLA's. | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

11.30 am

SC begins hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea

Supreme Court begins hearing on the joint petition by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena against the “illegal usurpation of power” by the BJP in Maharashtra, leading to a “hurried and makeshift” swearing-in ceremony which installed Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

A three-judge Bench, comprising of Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, are hearing the petition.

The petition was filed late on Saturday and the court saw a throng of leaders from the political combine. The Registry, after scrutinising the documents, formally accepted it at 8.23 p.m.

The petition has made the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, State of Maharashtra, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, respondents in the case.

11.20 am

NCP leader Patil meets Governor

NCP leader Jayant Patil meets Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

"We have submitted the letter signed by MLAs to Governor's office. We will be meeting our MLAs at 2.30 p.m. Those who were absent yesterday will come today," he said.

Missing NCP MLA Babasaheb Patil has returned to the party.

Mr. Patil said that he is going to meet Ajit Pawar. "All our MLAs have come back. I don't want Ajit Pawar to left out. We want him also to come back," said Mr. Patil.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former NCP leader Sanjay Kakde has reached the Silver Oak residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

11.10 am

Sena-NCP-Cong combine has support of 165 MLAs: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the Sena-NCP-Congress combine has the support of 165 MLAs to prove majority in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Addressing reporters here, Mr. Raut alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari allowed the new government (headed by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis) to be formed on the basis of “bogus” documents.

He also said the deadline of November 30 given to the government to prove majority is only to enable defections.

“The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress (together) have 165 MLAs. If the Governor calls for an identification parade, in 10 minutes we can prove our majority,” Mr. Raut said.

He also said that November 23 was a “black Saturday” in the history of Maharashtra.

The BJP has no right to call the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as ‘black day’, he said.

- PTI

11 am

Sacking of Ajit Pawar as head of NCP legislative unit unconstitutional: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the sacking of Ajit Pawar as the head of the legislative unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unconstitutional.

Mr. Pawar was removed by the NCP’s parliamentary board on Saturday following the dramatic turn of events in the State and allegations he did not have the authority to submit letters of support from NCP MLAs in support of the BJP. However, the BJP said the election of Jayant Patil replacing Mr. Pawar was unconstitutional since it did not have the approval of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

10.45 am

SC to hear Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea at 11.30 am

A political combine of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena on Saturday moved the Supreme Court urgently in a joint petition against the “illegal usurpation of power” by the BJP in Maharashtra, leading to a “hurried and makeshift” swearing-in ceremony which installed Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

Lawyers for the petitioner political parties said the Supreme Court Registry has informed them of a special hearing scheduled for 11.30 a.m. on November 24 (Sunday). The plea will be heard by a bench of justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. The lawyers had sought a hearing on Saturday night.

10.30 am

Ajit Pawar returns to his residence

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, returned to his private residence near Churchgate in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, sources said.

He spent Saturday at his brother’s home in Mumbai even as his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar attended a party meeting where most of the NCP MLAs were present.

Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP legislators is slated in Mumbai on Sunday, a day after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister again.