Nirbhaya case: SC to hear at 12.45 p.m. convict’s plea against HC order rejecting juvenility claim

He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

The Supreme Court will hear at 12.45 p.m. on January 20 the plea of a death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim that he was a juvenile when the crime was committed. Pawan Kumar Gupta’s plea will be heard by a Bench of Justices R. Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A.S. Bopanna.

Gupta had moved the apex court on Friday. He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Akshay Kumar Singh and Gupta — in the case.

