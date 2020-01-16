National

Nirbhaya convicts shifted to jail no.3 where hanging is set to take place: Tihar officials

The four death row convicts. File

The four death row convicts – Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta – are scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were shifted on Thursday to Tihar prison complex’s jail number three where their hanging is set to take place, a jail official said.

The four death row convicts – Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta – were scheduled to be hanged on January 22. However, the Delhi government told the High Court on Wednesday their execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

“We have shifted all the four convicts to jail number three of Tihar, where the execution is set to take place,” a senior jail official said.

Till now, Vinay Sharma was lodged in jail number four, while Akshay, Mukesh and Pawan were lodged in jail number two of Tihar.

