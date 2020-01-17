National

Nirbhaya convict moves SC against HC’s order rejecting his juvenility claim

(Clockwise from top left) Nirbhaya rape convicts — Pawan, Vinay, Mukesh and Akshay. PTI

On Friday, the President rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh.

Nirbhaya gangrape convict Pawan Kumar Gupta has moved the Supreme Court in appeal against the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his claim that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime in 2012.

The special leave petition against the December 19 dismissal was filed through advocate A.P. Singh. A five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice N.V. Ramana had, earlier this week, rejected the curative petitions of two other Nirbhaya death row convicts, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh. On Friday, the President rejected Mukesh’s mercy plea.

The Supreme Court had recently dismissed a review petition filed by another of the four condemned men, Akshay Singh, to review its May 5, 2017, judgment confirming death penalty in the Nirbhaya case.

Comments
