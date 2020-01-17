Delhi court issues fresh death warrants against 4 Nirbhaya case convicts

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. They will be hanged on February 1 at 6 a.m.
Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, seeking a postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22.
Earlier in the day, the Tihar jail authorities sought issuance of fresh death warrants against the four.
Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh’s mercy plea has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.
A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.
She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
