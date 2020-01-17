Delhi

Delhi court issues fresh death warrants against 4 Nirbhaya case convicts

Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. File

Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. File   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

more-in

The President had rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts, on Friday.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. They will be hanged on February 1 at 6 a.m.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts, seeking a postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for January 22.

Earlier in the day, the Tihar jail authorities sought issuance of fresh death warrants against the four.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Mukesh’s mercy plea has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
sexual assault & rape
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 5:52:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-court-issues-fresh-death-warrants-against-4-nirbhaya-case-convicts/article30586402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY