Convict moves court claiming he was juvenile

One of the four convicts facing death sentence in the 2012 gang rape and murder case moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.

Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, in his plea, said he was a juvenile at the time of the incident. The High Court has listed the case for hearing on Thursday. Pawan alleged that his ossification test was not conducted by the investigating officers.

The plea said that the provision of Section 7A of the Juvenile Justice Act lays down that a claim of juvenility may be taken before any court and it shall be recognised at any stage, even after final disposal of the case.

Pawan, who was awarded death sentence and lodged in Tihar jail, sought that the authority concerned be directed to conduct his ossification test to ascertain his claim of juvenility.

Apart from Pawan, the other three convicts in the Nirbhaya case are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh.