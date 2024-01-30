GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand asked to stay in Ranchi

“The meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate’s proposed questioning of CM Hemant Soren,” a JMM official said.

January 30, 2024 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Ranchi

PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the State capital Ranchi and to attend a meeting on January 30 to discuss the current political situation in the State,” a JMM official said.

“The meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday,” he said.

In an email sent to ED, Mr. Soren agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 p.m. at his residence. JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey told PTI that all the MLAs of the ruling alliance have been asked to stay in Ranchi in view of the current political situation.

The JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are members of the ruling alliance. "They will meet on Tuesday to discuss future course of action", Mr. Pandey said. Asked if the CM has returned to Ranchi, Mr. Pandey expressed ignorance.

The ruling party legislators had remained at the residence of the Chief Minister till late night on Monday in the wake of the ED team visiting Mr. Soren's residence in Delhi.

