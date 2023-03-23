HamberMenu
Modi surname remark | Surat court convicts Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

March 23, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat court on March 23, 2023, in a defamation case filed by BJP legislator Purnesh Modi over Mr Gandhi’s alleged remark over “Modi surname” during 2019 parliamentary polls.

Mr. Gandhi was present at the court when the judge passed the verdict.

In the midst of parliamentary polls in 2019, Mr. Purnesh Modi, in April, filed the case against Mr. Gandhi. He alleged that the latter, while addressing a poll rally in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, defamed the entire Modi community by saying “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

