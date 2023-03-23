Ruckus in Jharkhand Assembly over Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing

March 23, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Ranchi

Congress MLAs created noisy scenes in Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday over the sentencing of Rahul Gandhi by a Gujarat court and holding BJP responsible behind the judgement.

Congress lawmakers trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans like 'BJP ki Hitlarsahi Nahi Chalegi' (BJP's Hitler-like rule will not work).

BJP MLAs raised their voice against the Congress leaders and stormed into the well. As his request to the MLAs to return to their seats went unheeded, Speaker Rabindranath Mahto adjourned the House till 12.30 p.m. The House reassembled around 12.35 p.m. but just ten minutes later it was adjourned again till 2 p.m. as Congress legislators continued to create a commotion.

A court in Surat Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remarks.

The court held him guilty under Indian Penal Code sections, granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Congress lawmaker Pradip Yadav raised the issue in the House in a starred question and condemned BJP.

“Is it a crime to raise one's voice in a democracy? BJP has strangled democracy and is making an attempt to snatch the right to freedom of expression in the country. It will not be allowed. We condemn it,” he said.

Other Congress members echoed him and joined him in the well of the House.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators then raised their voice against Congress and Rahul Gandhi and they also reached the well of the House.