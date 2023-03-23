Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress; party sinking: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

March 23, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on March 23 said Rahul Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking.

Mr. Rijiju's remarks came after a Gujarat court convicted Mr. Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comments and handed out a two-year jail term to the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad. The court granted Mr. Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Mr. Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader's conviction.

The senior BJP leader said some Congress MPs had told him that Mr. Gandhi's style of functioning was affecting the main Opposition party. "Some Congress leaders have told me that Rahul Gandhi's style of functioning has messed up things. It is causing harm to their party. Their party is sinking," Mr. Rijiju said.