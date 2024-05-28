GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

Heavy rains were affecting the rescue operations

Updated - May 28, 2024 11:33 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 11:16 am IST - Aizawl

PTI

Ten people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on May 28 morning amid incessant rains as an impact of cyclone Remal, police said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, while several others are still trapped under the debris, Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla told PTI.

“All efforts are underway to rescue the people who are trapped under the debris. However, heavy rains are affecting the operations,” he said.

Seven of the deceased are locals, while three are from outside the State, another police officer said.

“More than 10 people are believed to be still trapped under the debris,” he said.

The rains triggered landslides at several other places in the State and at least two persons have died, officials said.

A landslide swept away a building in Aizawl’s Salem Veng, following which three persons went missing. A search is underway for them, an official said.

The State capital has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, officials said.

Besides, several intra-State highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened an emergency meeting with Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma and other senior officials to take stock of the situation, they added.

Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.

