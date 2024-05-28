GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One dead, several injured as Cyclone Remal causes destruction in Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is expected to continue

Updated - May 28, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - May 28, 2024 12:27 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
A man holding an umbrella crosses a road as it rains after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district of Assam on May 28, 2024.

A man holding an umbrella crosses a road as it rains after the landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Nagaon district of Assam on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A 17-year-old boy was killed and several others injured as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, as an impact of Cyclone Remal, left a trail of destruction in Assam on May 28, officials said.

A college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, was killed when a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw in which he was travelling at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. There were four others in the vehicle and all of them were injured.

In Sonitpur district's Dhekiajuli, a tree fell on a school bus and injured 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is expected to continue.

"I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he posted on X.

Trees were uprooted in several places across the state, including Guwahati, because of the strong winds. Power supply was disrupted in lower Assam as electric poles fell, and water-logging was reported from different towns, officials said.

Among the affected districts were Kamrup (Metro), Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Dima Hasao, they said.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh rains: IMD issues red alert; CM requests people to take precautionary measures

Road communication between Dima Hasao and Cachar was affected with restrictions imposed on traffic in the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch. All heavy vehicles on the way to Barak Valley were asked to go through Meghalaya, they added.

Schools and other educational institutions were shut in Morigaon, Nagaon and Dima Hasao until further orders.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of extremely heavy rainfall across the State as an impact of the cyclone.

Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati on May 28, 2024.

Boats and ferries halt at the bank of River Brahmaputra after the cancellation of the ferry service due to landfall of Cyclone Remal, in Guwahati on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Because of the weather, ferry services were stopped in Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara, Barpeta, Cachar and Karimganj districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable structures, avoid going to water-logged areas, stock up on essential items and contact authorities in case of an emergency.

The NDRF and SDRF are also on alert to deal with the emerging situation, officials said.

