GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cyclone Remal effect: Storms, rain, landslides kill at least 14 in Northeast

Twelve of the deceased were working at a stone quarry in the outskirts of Mizoram’s capital Aizawl

Published - May 28, 2024 04:15 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district on May 28, 2024.

Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Storms and rainfall-induced landslides associated with Cyclone Remal killed at least 14 people and injured several others, including schoolchildren, across the Northeast on May 28.

The rains, accompanied by winds at speeds up to 60 km per hour, uprooted trees, damaged houses, and triggered landslides at many places.

In Mizoram, 12 people were killed and a few others were reported missing after a stone quarry collapsed at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The incident occurred on National Highway 6 — the lifeline of the State — in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the outskirts of the capital Aizawl.

Also Read | Arunachal Pradesh rains: IMD issues red alert; CM requests people to take precautionary measures

“Seven of the victims were locals. Multiple agencies are trying to rescuing those still trapped under the debris,” a Home Department official said.

Search and rescue operations were also on for three members of a family, missing after a landslide flattened their house in Aizawl.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed the situation with senior officials and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who died.

The Mizoram Government ordered the closure of all government offices barring those rendering essential services.

In Assam, storms killed a person each in Kamrup and Morigaon districts while 17 others were injured. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a tree branch fell on a school bus in Sonitpur district’s Dhekiajuli, injuring 12 students who were sent for medical care.

An update provides by the ASDMA said 14 districts in western, central, and north-central Assam were affected by storms and accompanying rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department had earlier warned of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the Northeast on May 27 and 28. It issued a red alert for eight districts in Assam, four in Meghalaya, and three in Tripura.

Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas flooded

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Odisha to campaign for the BJP, mourned the deaths. He issued directions to the officials concerned to closely monitoring the relief, rehabilitation, and precautionary measures.

However, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said one of the two victims was a worker at the 2000 MW hydroelectric project of the NHPC at Gerukamukh in northeastern Assam’s Dhemaji district. It said the man, identified as Putul Gogoi, died due to a landslide at the project site.

NHPC officials confirmed the death but said it was not associated with Cyclone Remal. “The death was due to an accident on May 27,” a spokesperson of the corporation said.

Related Topics

rains / weather news / weather / Assam / Mizoram / cyclones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.