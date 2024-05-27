GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cyclone Remal batters Kolkata as normal life affected, large areas inundated

Areas across north and south Kolkata were waterlogged, traffic came to a standstill due to heavy downpour and gusty winds; one person was killed in the metropolis

Updated - May 27, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Published - May 27, 2024 10:25 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Kolkata was left battered after Cyclone Remal left large parts of the city inundated on May 27, 2024. Metro and train services were affected during the day.

Kolkata was left battered after Cyclone Remal left large parts of the city inundated on May 27, 2024. Metro and train services were affected during the day. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Cyclone Remal battered Kolkata and adjoining areas of the metropolis on Monday leaving behind a trail of destruction inundating large parts of the city, uprooting trees and electric poles and leaving people stranded for public transport.

The cyclone made landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coast on Sunday evening and people of Kolkata woke up to torrential rainfall and strong gale winds. By 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Kolkata had recorded 144 mm in the past 24 hours.

Cyclone Remal Highlights: May 27, 2024

The cyclone claimed the life of a 51-year-old man in the city’s Entally area, and injured three others in Maniktala area. The deceased, identified as Sheikh Sajid, was killed under the impact of a cement tile that fell amid torrential rain and storm in Kolkata’s Bibir Bagan on Sunday night.

People from north to south of the city were seen wading through knee-deep water as areas like Camac Street, Theatre Road, Amherst Street, Central Avenue, Mohammad Ali Park, and Mahatma Gandhi Road remain waterlogged.

Kolkata was left battered after cyclone Remal as large areas were inundated. Metro and Train services were affected during the day.

Kolkata was left battered after cyclone Remal as large areas were inundated. Metro and Train services were affected during the day. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Not only were the low-lying areas of north Kolkata like Mahatma Gandhi Road and Mohammad Ali Park waterlogged but also areas like Park Street and Camac Street were flooded. Cyclone Remal brought back memories of super cyclone Amphan that had wreaked havoc in Kolkata and adjoining coastal areas of the city in May 2020.

“Low-lying areas in north Kolkata like Thanthania Kali Bari and Amherst Street are our main problem areas. We hope to improve the waterlogging situation in these areas in the next one-and-half years,” Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim said on Monday. He added that he is looking to procure funds for this purpose and will make an announcement soon.

“We need five hours from when the rainfall stops and the high tide sets in to clear most of the waterlogging from the city roads,” Mr. Hakim added.

High wave warning for coastal states due to Cyclone Remal

At least 68 trees were uprooted across Kolkata, and 75 trees were rooted out in the Salt Lake and Rajarhat area, leading to unprecedented road blockages and traffic disruptions in busy areas like Cathedral Road, Lindsey Street, and at SSKM Hospital.

Municipal authorities and disaster management teams from civic bodies around Kolkata such as Bidhannagar deployed teams in multiple areas in the city to clear uprooted trees, drain waterlogged streets, and restore normal traffic movement in the city. 

Cyclone Remal disrupted the city’s transport system on the first working day of the week, with Railway and metro services affected on Monday morning. Services of the Kolkata Metro main line were temporarily halted between the Girish Park and Tollygunge stretch of the Blue Line until Monday noon, owing to severe waterlogging along the underground metro tracks in Park Street and Esplanade Metro stations.

Local train services of Sealdah suburban section were also disrupted and certain long-distance trains were cancelled. There were fewer vehicles on the road and commuters who ventured out had a tough time. Office-goers stranded near Camac Street on Monday afternoon told The Hindu that unpredictable traffic conditions and disruptions of metro and bus services have made commuting very difficult on a working day.

Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport resumed flight operations around 9 a.m. on Monday, following a 21-hour suspension since Sunday noon owing to the cyclone.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / cyclones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.