Maliwal assault: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar brought back to Delhi from Mumbai

On May 21, Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence, was taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Published - May 22, 2024 12:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, in New Delhi. File photo

Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, brought back Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is in a five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence, from Mumbai. He had been taken a day before for the discovery of data from his iPhone, an officer said.

Also read: L-G questions CM’s silence on Maliwal case; you were mum on women wrestlers’ protest: AAP

On Tuesday, Kumar had been taken to Mumbai for the discovery of data from his phone which he had allegedly formatted before his arrest.

Police suspect Kumar formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

Kumar's phones and laptop, and CCTV recordings from Kejriwal's house have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all evidence related to the case.

Meanwhile, Ms, Maliwal in a post on X alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party."

She added, "Someone has got the duty of doing press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me."

