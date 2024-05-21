Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on May 21.

Mr. Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM’s Delhi residence.

Also read | Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

Police said Mr. Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai.

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.