Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav being taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

Arvind Kejriwal’s aide arrested for assaulting AAP MP, taken to Mumbai for data retrieval from formatted iPhone

Updated - May 21, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 03:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, in New Delhi on May 20, 2024.

Delhi Police personnel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar leave Kejriwal’s residence after recreation of the scene in AAP MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case, in New Delhi on May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on May 21.

Mr. Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Ms. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM’s Delhi residence.

Also read | Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

Police said Mr. Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai.

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

