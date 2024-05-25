GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainfall over Kerala to ease from today, indicate IMD

According to IMD, in Kerala’s most districts the heavy spells of the past several days are expected to abate over the weekend.

Published - May 25, 2024 11:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meterological Department (IMD) today issued an yellow alert Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) today issued an yellow alert Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. | Photo Credit: S.GOPAKUMAR

After days of heavy rainfall, Kerala appears to be in for a respite before the southwest monsoon sets in, going by the latest India Meterological Department projections on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The IMD has not forecast very heavy rainfall for the State for the weekend, as per a 10 a.m. update. In most districts the heavy spells of the past several days are expected to abate over the weekend.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in seven districts on Saturday. The districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod - are on yellow alert (7-11 cm in 24 hours).

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, many places in the State, especially Ernakulam district, had received heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kalamassery in Ernakulam district reported 15 cm, while Ernakulam south and Aluva recorded 13 cm each. Overnight rain in Kochi city had caused waterlogging on city streets.

On Friday, the IMD had noted that a low pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast had become less marked. The weather agency had also pointed out that conditions were favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over more parts of southern, central and northeast parts of the Bay of Bengal over the weekend.

