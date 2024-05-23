Kerala rains: Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on red alert as heavy rain pounds State

With heavy rainfall continuing over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the weather warning for May 23 (Thursday) to red alert in Ernakulam and Thrissur indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall.

Eight districts – Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad – are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, as per a 1 p.m. weather update on May 23.

The remaining districts are on yellow alert.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that some parts of the State are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by lightning till May 25 (Saturday).

The public has been advised to remain alert to avert untoward incidents from lightning and strong winds.