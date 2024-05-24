Two deaths as heavy rain lashes Kerala

State government agencies remained on high alert on Friday, as heavy rain continued to pound several districts. Two persons died in rain-related incidents in Pathanamthitta and Malappuram districts, according to a daily situation report of the State Emergency Operations Centre.

In all, 201 people, including 47 children belonging to 61 families, are at present in nine relief camps across the State. Thiruvananthapuram with three camps accommodating 10 families is at the top of the list. Camps are operating in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Houses in several districts sustained damage, including seven in Thiruvananthapuram, four in Kozhikode, three in Malappuram, two each in Palakkad and Alappuzha, and one in Kollam.

A weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that the current spell would start winding down in intensity from Saturday, although isolated heavy rainfall is expected in seven districts, which have been put on yellow alert. The low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast has become less marked. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala and its neighbourhood.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert on Saturday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala till Monday, the IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised against setting out to sea on Saturday, given the likelihood of squally weather along the coast.

Monsoon advances

The southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of the Maldives and Kanyakumari area, south Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and some parts of eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for its further advance over more parts of the Bay region during the weekend, the IMD said.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high waves in the range of 0.5 to 3.3 metres are likely along the Kerala coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod till 11.30 p.m. on Saturday.