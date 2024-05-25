As Kerala reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the State since May 19. As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts in Kerala.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses across the State fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and a yellow alert in other districts. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Parts of Kochi city were inundated during the day following heavy rains last night. Similar was the situation in nearby Aluva town on Friday morning where the market was waterlogged. Local residents have alleged that the Aluva Municipality failed to clean the drainage resulting in heavy waterlogging. Reports of trees being uprooted, road damage and minor landslides were reported from various parts of the State. Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the State.