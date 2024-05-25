GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala rains LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall in State, IMD issues Orange alert for three districts

Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the State

Updated - May 25, 2024 07:47 am IST

Published - May 25, 2024 07:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts. Women amid rains, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As Kerala reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the State since May 19. As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts in Kerala.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses across the State fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts and a yellow alert in other districts. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Parts of Kochi city were inundated during the day following heavy rains last night. Similar was the situation in nearby Aluva town on Friday morning where the market was waterlogged. Local residents have alleged that the Aluva Municipality failed to clean the drainage resulting in heavy waterlogging. Reports of trees being uprooted, road damage and minor landslides were reported from various parts of the State. Currently, 223 people have been accommodated in eight relief camps functioning across the State.

Track latest updates here:
  • May 25, 2024 07:39
    Houses damaged in heavy rain in Alappuzha

    Houses damaged in heavy rain in Alappuzha

    Alappuzha faces severe weather with damaged houses, waterlogging, and high tidal waves, prompting officials to open relief camps.

  • May 25, 2024 07:11
    Clear drains before monsoons to prevent flooding of Kochi city: Kerala HC

    With pre-monsoon rains leading to inundation and the actual monsoon just round the corner, the Kerala High Court directed that all drains in areas prone to flooding in the port-city of Kochi be cleared of debris to ensure free flow of water through them during the rainy season.

    The direction was issued by Justice Devan Ramanchandran who said that it was “unfortunate” that the court has to intervene every year in the issue of flooding of many parts of the city during the rainy season.

    The court noted that the heavy rains that hit the State in the past few days led to many parts of the city being inundated. “...these have been identified broadly as being 15 hot spots,” it said.

    PTI

  • May 25, 2024 07:06
    Heavy rainfall in Kerala, IMD issues Orange alert for three districts

    Waves crash against the Vizhinjam Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Heavy rains continue to lash Kerala with parts of the state receiving over 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours and places in major cities including Kochi and Thrissur remaining waterlogged on May 24.

    As the southern State reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert for three districts.

    An Orange alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

    PTI

  • May 25, 2024 07:04
    11 killed in Kerala since May 19 in various rain-related incidents, says Minister

    As Kerala reels under the impact of heavy pre-monsoon rains, a total of 11 people have lost their lives in various rain-related incidents across the State since May 19.

    As heavy rains continue to lash Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an orange alert in eight districts in Kerala for Friday.

    According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 15 houses across the State fully collapsed while 218 were partially damaged in the heavy rains.

    PTI

