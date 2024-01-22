Preamble of Constitution goes viral on social media as Mollywood celebrities protest against ‘politicisation’ of Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

January 22, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Ahead of the pran pratishtha, or consecration ceremony, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 (Monday), a novel protest of sorts ‘went viral’ as several celebrities from the Malayalam film industry shared an image of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution on their social media handles.

Among them were directors Kamal, Ashiq Abu, and Jeo Baby, actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and Divya Prabha. However, there were no accompanying text post as most of them simply shared the image of the Preamble making clear their position on the religious function in Ayodhya.

The posts were liked and shared by thousands within hours, while also drawing some rather extreme comments. For instance, an Instagram user commented on Ms. Thiruvothu’s post with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and exhorted her to “go to Islamic nation and preach this kind of secularism.” Another comment said that the term ‘secular’ was included in the Preamble later by Indira Gandhi to serve her purpose.

Days leading up to the consecration witnessed singer K.S. Chithra drawing flak on social media after she urged the faithful in a video to recite Ram mantra and light a five-wick lamp at their houses on the day of the Ram Temple consecration. The incident polarised social media politically as largely left-wing handles attacked her, while right-wing handles backed her.

Award-winning singer-composer Sooraj Santhosh then came out criticising Ms. Chithra on social media. “I had criticised singer K.S. Chithra for her position on the Ayodhya Ram temple and not on her personal or professional credentials and will continue to do so as a citizen who believes in humanity,” he said, which again further polarised social media.

Besides celebrities, many others took to social media on Monday to register their strong protest to the alleged politicisation of consecration ceremony even as they sought to remind the demolition of Babri Masjid where the new Ram temple has been built.

Many shared the image of the demolition of Babri Masjid by Kar Sevaks on December 6, 1992, while others shared an image of the new temple with the reflection of the demolished Babri Masjid on the waters of Sarayu River.

Many also shared the YouTube links of the 1992 documentary by filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Ram Ke Naam to get insights about the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement by the right-wing, culminating in the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the resultant communal violence it triggered. They shared it with the rider that there was no guarantee how long it would be accessible hinting that it may be taken down any moment in the wake of the renewed attention it was gaining in the wake of the consecration of the Ram temple.