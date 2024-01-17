GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Criticism against K.S. Chithra was a political reply to a political issue, says singer-composer Sooraj Santhosh

The 35-year-old singer criticised Chithra after she had urged the faithful in a video to recite Ram mantra and light a five-wick lamp at their houses on the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22

January 17, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sooraj Santhosh (file)

Sooraj Santhosh (file) | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“I had criticised singer K.S. Chithra for her position on the Ayodhya Ram temple and not on her personal or professional credentials and will continue to do so as a citizen who believes in humanity”, Sooraj Santhosh, popular singer-composer, has said.

The 35-year-old, who won the hearts of music lovers as the lead singer of the music band Masala Coffee, had criticised Ms. Chithra after she urged the faithful in a recent video to recite the Ram mantra and light a five-wick lamp at their houses on the day of Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

ALSO READ
BJP in Kerala seeks to make political issue from campaign against K.S. Chithra for urging believers to light lamps to mark Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

In a social media post, Mr. Santhosh had stated that Ms. Chithra forgot that the temple was constructed after demolishing the Babri Masjid. Icons are waiting to break down, one after another. How many Chithras are waiting to show their true colour?” he had asked.

“I had criticised the singer as she took a political position by urging people to recite the Ram mantra and light the lamp on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I firmly believe that everything associated or connected to the Ayodhya issue, including its demolition, remained political. My response to the singer’s comments was also political as I was only reminding her the truth that the temple was built after demolishing the mosque,” he said on Wednesday.

Winner of the Kerala State Film Award for best singer in 2016, Mr. Santhosh said that the attacks against him in cyber space had “crossed all limits” over the last two days.

“Those behind the scenes are also spreading fake news about me,” he said in response to a query on whether he had lost any professional assignments after the controversy erupted.

“I also came across a fake video in which it was alleged that I had lost a stage programme contract with a television channel. How can a programme, which was never agreed upon, be cancelled?” he asked while pointing out that he will take legal action against the cyber threats.

