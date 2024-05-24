Cyclone Remal to make landfall as severe cyclonic storm in West Bengal, Bangladesh on May 26: IMD

Cyclonic storm “Remal”, originating in the central Bay of Bengal, is expected to escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by May 25 and according to the latest input of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around May 26 midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.

The Indian Coast Guard said on May 24 that the cyclone is likely to make landfall at North/North-West Bay of Bengal near West Bengal Coast on the night of May 26 and the situation is being actively monitored and comprehensive preemptive measures to ensure minimal loss of life and property at sea have been initiated.

@IndiaCoastGuard is closely monitoring Cyclonic Storm #Remal formed over the #BayofBengal, expected to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 25 May. With assets deployed along the East Coast, including 10 Ships and 2 Aircraft, #ICG is monitoring and advising vessels on… pic.twitter.com/GmJyLs8rEo — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) May 24, 2024

According to the IMD, the well-marked low pressure area over west central and adjoining south Bay of Benga concentrated into a depression and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. on May 24 over central Bay of Bengal. “It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by May 25 morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 25th night.”

Coordination efforts are under way with State administrations and stakeholders to facilitate a synchronised response to potential contingencies arising from the cyclonic storm, ICG said in a statement and all pertinent information regarding the evolving situation has been disseminated to stakeholders to facilitate preparedness and coordinated action. To ensure the safety of maritime traffic, the ICG’s remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip are broadcasting regular and multilingual VHF alerts, advising transit merchant mariners to take necessary precautions, it said detailing the measures being taken. “Additionally, ICG ships and aircraft are conducting surveillance along the projected path of the cyclonic storm to provide timely assistance and support.”

Further, merchant vessels at anchorages have been alerted, and respective port authorities have been advised to take appropriate actions. Despite the fishing ban in force, the fisheries department has been cautioned to inform country boats in their respective areas about the developing situation, the statement noted.

Given the location of likely landfill, ICG has also notified Bangladesh Coast Guard asking them to undertake necessary preparations and disseminate alerts to their fishermen and merchant vessels.

According to ICG, ships and aircraft are on standby for immediate deployment in search and rescue missions as required. Nine disaster relief teams have been positioned at strategic locations including Haldia, Paradip, Gopalpur, and Frazerganj, ready to provide immediate assistance in the event of an emergency, it added.

According to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), West Bengal has a high adaptive capacity against cyclones because of cyclone multi-hazard Early Warning Systems (EWS), which is made available under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) Phase II. Further, the state’s high teledensity ratio allows people to access early warnings via telephone or mobile, the study says.

A CEEW study analysing the occurrence of tropical cyclones over the last five decades found that the districts on the eastern coast of India are highly exposed to the impacts of cyclones, said Vishwas Chitale, senior programme lead at CEEW. “However, considering these risks the government has been strengthening the adaptive capacity of local stakeholders to reduce the degree of the loss through initiatives like the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP). Our research indicates that 100% of the population exposed to cyclones now has access to EWS,” he stated adding that building on the success of reducing cyclone-related fatalities, India needs to develop frameworks to climate-proof critical infrastructure.