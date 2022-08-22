Karnataka

Wallabies now at Mysuru zoo

The red-necked wallabiesat Mysuru zoo on Monday.

The red-necked wallabiesat Mysuru zoo on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A new attraction awaits tourists visiting Mysuru zoo as red-necked wallabies that were recently added to the zoo’s vast animal collection, have been put on display ahead of Dasara festivities.

The wallabies – one male and two female - were received in June this year from Czech Republic under an animal exchange programme.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar visited the zoo on Monday and inaugurated the display of the new-inducted animals for the visitors.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar, Mysuru zoo executive director Ajit Kulkarni and others were present.


